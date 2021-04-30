Viola S. Dowland, 104, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home after a brief illness and being cared for by her family. She was born November 13, 1916, in St. Francisville, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph Lincoln and Genevieve Emmeline Fish Frost. She married Raymond Prye in September of 1938 in Franklin, Tennessee and he preceded her in death on June 3, 1972. She later married J. Harry Dowland in August of 1973 and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1982.
Mrs. Dowland is survived by one daughter, Linda May of Jacksonville, three grandchildren, Greg (Elizabeth) May of Jacksonville, Heidi (Fred) Young and Mike (Arkeitha) May, both of Springfield; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler (Fabiola), Ryan, Sarah, Jack, and Cameron.
Mrs. Dowland grew up in Southern Illinois and, following her marriage to Raymond, moved to Pittsfield and then later to Jacksonville, which would become her home. She worked for many years in the loan department at the Farmers State Bank and Trust as a floor planner for local automobile dealers. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church and more recently attended Koke Mill Christian Church in Springfield and then Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Over the years she enjoyed winters in Florida with Harry, golfing, walking, and working in the yard. In more recent years, she would keep herself busy reading and playing bridge multiple days a week until, at the age of 103, the pandemic forced her to curtail all activities. Throughout her life, she was known to be an excellent baker and was well-known for her homemade apple pie.
Mrs. Dowland was loved dearly by her family and those who knew her. She loved to share a good joke, have lunch with her bridge group but more than anything, loved her family and spending time with them.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends informally one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or The Outlet in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.