Viola Mae (Flynn) Greenwood, 85, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 31, 1935, in Alexander, Illinois, the daughter of William J. Flynn and Ruth Ann Childers. She married Ronald Lee Greenwood on January 26, 1953, in Pochahontas, Arkansas.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Lee (husband, Nayan) Saikia of St. Charles, Missouri, and Lisa Ann (husband, Scott) Jess of Jacksonville, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, one daughter, Debra Lynn (husband Tim) Smith, her parents and stepfather, Earl Crawford, eight brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Greenwood was a licensed practical nurse and alongside her husband, owned and operated Royale Rug Cleaners in Jacksonville for many years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a serious genealogist. She really enjoyed sewing but her greatest joy was her relationship with the Savior and in being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Jacksonville East Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside service. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com