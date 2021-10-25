Vera E. Pence, age 74, of Palmyra, Il. passed away Saturday (October 23, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il. comforted by her family.
She was born November 21, 1946 in Carlinville, Il. daughter of the late Loren Leroy and Anna Frances “Polly” Mangers Lovelace.
She married Gene Pence on December 4, 1965 in Palmyra, Il. and he survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Joya Downs (Todd) of Hettick, Il. and Jill Branham (Bill) of Chatham, Il.; two granddaughters, Allison Skinner of Jerseyville, Il. and Aimee Skinner of Cahokia, Il.; brothers, Michael Lovelace and Joseph Lovelace (Judy) all of Palmyra, Il. and Philip Lovelace (Marcella) of Modesto, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Donald Keith Lovelace.
Vera was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School. She worked for the Secretary of State’s Office as a clerk for many years retiring in 2012. In 2015 Vera and Gene opened Vixen Hill Winery in Palmyra where she and Gene enjoyed visiting with the customers. She was a member of the Palmyra Methodist Church. Vera loved to read, bake, and do crossword puzzles. The time spent with her family was very precious to Vera.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday (October 30, 2021) at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, Il. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Palmyra American Legion or to Palmyra American Legion Auxiliary and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.