Surviving are daughters, Dawn (Lance) Eldred of Virginia and Courtney (Darren) Jones of Springfield; grandchildren, Brandon Hinman, Dominic Hinman, Darian Clenney and Rainer Eldred; great grandchildren, Maverick and Saylor Clenney and girlfriend, Kay Megginson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Keehart.
Vance enjoyed wood working and watching dirt track racing.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
