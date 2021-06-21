Tyler J. Morris, age 15 of Roodhouse passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. He was born November 9, 2005 in Jacksonville, the son of William Adams and Marci Morris.
He is survived by is his father, William L. Adams of Roodhouse, his mother, Marci Morris of Jacksonville, five brothers, Fred Schoondyke IV of Jacksonville, Timothy Sonneborn of Jacksonville, Jacob Morris of Manchester, Joseph Adams of Roodhouse, William Adams II of Roodhouse, five sisters, Dava Sweetin of Springfield, Katelin Adams, Kirsten Adams both of Roodhouse, Paige Adams of Jerseyville, and Haevynn Adams of Roodhouse, his paternal grandparents, Bill and Susie Bauser of Jacksonville, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He has a very special caregiver, Tiffany Adams of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his brother Kirklin Adams, paternal grandmother, Joe and Bertha Perkins, and maternal grandparents, Joe Morris and Mary Coats.
Tyler attended North Greene High School. He enjoyed swinging, playing on the trampoline, holding your hand, and taking walks, watching Tom & Jerry, playing with light up balls, riding his four-wheeler, and his Pokémon blanket. He has touched so many lived in such a short time.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until the time or services Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com