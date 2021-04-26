Tracey Ann Doolittle, 62, of Woodson, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1958 in Niceville, FL the daughter of Edward and Sandra Meyer Cors. She married Michael Doolittle in 1981 and he survives.
She is also survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Doolittle (Chad Steele) of Rye, CO; one sister, Gina Savage (Todd Hubbert) of Jacksonville; three brothers, Joe (Jeanne) Cors of Jacksonville, Mike (Rhonda) Cors of Woodson and Steve (Bonnie) Cors of Clinton and several aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Tracey had been employed as the Bar Manager at Northridge Golf Course in Jacksonville. She enjoyed playing golf, drawing and painting. She was a selfless and caring person and will be remembered for making people laugh and smile.
A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will host a Celebration of Life/Birthday Party for Tracey on June 26, 2021 at the Woodson Bar. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.