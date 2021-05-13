Tomasita Rodriguez Ketcham, 64, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital. She was born, Oct. 1, 1956, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Jesus and Maurica Guillermo Rodriguez.
Surviving are children, Gregory Lee Ketcham, Desiarae Ketcham-Henry and Savannah Nicole Ketcham; grandsons, Isaiah Henry, Owen Henry, Christian Henry, Alexander Henry, Carvell Stephens and Savion Stephens; siblings, Guadalupe (deceased husband, Norman) Rowley, Sandra Rodriguez, Rosa Maria (Isidro) Gonzalez, Maria Victoria (Nelson) Cline, Jose Francisco (Angelica) Rodriguez and Eliberto Rodriguez; 10 nieces; 5 nephews; 10 great nieces; 11 great nephews; 3 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Raquel (deceased husband, Salvador) Vega and brothers, Pedro, Johnny and Jesse Rodriguez.
Tomasita worked as a CNA for over 30 years. She worked as a visiting nurse, dialysis technician, and a one-on-one aid. She was employed by Pathway, Barton Stone and ISVI throughout her life. Tomasita loved her family and loved being herself. She was like a mother/grandmother figure and touch many lives.
A prayer service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
