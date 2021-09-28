Todd Robert Hutton (T.R.), 52, of Mesa, AZ passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1968 in Jerseyville, IL, the son of Judy (Dawdy) Hutton and the late James Hutton. He married Tatiana Amezquita January 31, 2015 and she survives.
Surviving along with his mother and wife, is his brother, Tim, of Southgate, MI, his father and mother-in-law: Antonio Amezquita and Rosalba Lara of Bogota, Colombia, two sisters-in-law and their husbands: Viviana Amezquita (Alexis Cartagena) of Davenport, FL and Claudia Amezquita (Clement Donnie) of Lille, France, two nieces, Alina Cartagena and Alice Marie Donnio and a nephew, Alessio Cartagena.
There are his aunts and uncles: Danny and Jerrie Boirum of Grafton, Jarvis and Reva Goodall of Springfield, Randy and Kathy Dawdy of Fort Myers, FL and Linda Dawdy of White Hall.
There are cousins: Mindy Leavell, Gina Hagen, Christy Reynolds, Chris Dawdy, Ashley Branham, and Nick Goodall.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dawdy and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hutton, an uncle: Larry Dawdy and a cousin Jason Dawdy.
TR graduated from Hudson High School in Hudson, MI. He attended West Point Military Academy, graduating with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, after which he served in Desert Storm. After leaving the Army, he obtained his MBA from the University of Michigan. TR had just recently returned from Doha, Qatar, for Intercoastal Electronics in Mesa, AZ where he was employed.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 30, 2021 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ.
There will be a service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton, IL at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Burial will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Maggie’s Place, where TR was a sponsor. They welcome pregnant and parenting women and their children into a safe and loving community, providing life changing programs and ongoing services. Their address is: 4001 N. 30th St., Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.