Todd Eric Scott, 60, of Jacksonville, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 4, 1961, in Jacksonville, the son of Jere and Alice Barbier Scott. He married Christine Houser on December 12, 2008, in Sheridan, Wyoming, and she survives.
Todd is also survived by four children, Derek (Amber) Scott of Lochbuie, Colorado, Samantha (Richard) Witt of Manvel, North Dakota, Brennon Scott of Casper, Wyoming, and Sage Scott of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, his father, Jere (Vicky) Scott of Jacksonville; one sister, Theresa (Jim) Twyford of Naples, and two brothers, Tony (Cressie) Scott of Hudson, Wyoming, and Mark (Letty) Scott of Rogersville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his mother, and one sister, Sarah Yakus.
Todd owned and operated Scott’s Plumbing and Heating in Jacksonville. He served in the United States Navy. Todd had a great sense of humor and loved the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville. Private entombment will be at Diamond Grove Columbarium. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Chris Scott. The Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.