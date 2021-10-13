Thurley Irene Allen, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. She was born November 24, 1936 in Wrights the daughter of Dwight “Pete” and Mildred Henderson Lewey. She married Larry Allen. They later divorced and he survives.
She is also survived by one son Jerry Lee Allen of Green Valley ;one daughter, Patty (Bill) Barfield of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Dustin Meyer of St. Louis and Kellen Ruyle of Chatham; three sisters, Sandra Barnard, Marcia Summer and Debra (Jim) Gleason all of Washington, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Allen retired early from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville, to care for her Mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She will be remembered for being caring and compassionate and always putting others needs before her own.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. The family will meet friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Thurley Allen Memorial Fund which will be used to establish a tuition assistance fund at Westfair Christian Academy. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.