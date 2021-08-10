Thomas Scott Erwin, 59, of Shipman, died at 8:09 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 1, 1962 in Litchfield, to the late O.E. and Sarah (Lovell) Erwin.
Tom worked as a truck driver for ACT Trucking in Indiana. He enjoyed family camping and boating trips, and love spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs.
He is survived by two sons, Randy Erwin of Godfrey and Craig (Kiersten Gibson) Erwin of Litchfield; three grandchildren Rilyn, Kynlee and Kasen; two sisters Janet (Bill) Nunley and Linda Dunham; two brothers Robert (Barb) Erwin and Tim Erwin; sister in law Robbie Erwin.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, O.E. and Sarah Erwin; two brothers Randy and Mike Erwin.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s.
The family recommends friends wear a mask.
Condolences and guestbook may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com