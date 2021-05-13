Thomas Allen “Slacker” Ausmus, age 53, of Waverly, Il. and formerly of Chicago, Il. died Tuesday evening (May 11, 2021) at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Il.
He was born July 2, 1967 in Chicago, Il. son of Richard and Dorothy Walther Ausmus.
He married Cindy Anderson in Chicago, Il. spending many years together, raising four children before they separated.
Surviving are his children, Heather Ausmus of Hobart, In., and Samantha Ausmus, Anthony Ausmus, and Kenneth Ausmus all of Chicago, Il.; his father Richard Ausmus, Sr. of Waverly, Il.; his mother, Dorothy Leliosh of Joliet, Il.; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Gracie, Jazmin, Charlotte, Riley, Maximus, Jose Mario, Jr., and one grandchild on the way; his siblings, Richard Ausmus, Jr. of Lincoln, Il., Scott Ausmus (Rose) of Kentucky, Dawn Malec of Joliet, Il., Michael Ausmus (Michelle) of Chicago, Il., Leonard Wychelewski (Regina) of Mississippi, Nicole Coffman (Keith) of Indiana, Rita McCarty (Gary) of Mississippi, James Reed (Jessica) of Joliet, Il., Jaime Reed of Waverly, Il., and Eric Ausmus (Amber) of Waverly, Il.; his step mother, Susan Hoffstad of Waverly, Il.; his ex-wife, Cindy Ausmus of Monee, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas worked for Meskan Foundry in Chicago, Il. for many years. He loved to fish and spending time with his grandchildren and family
A Celebration of Life will be held from 9 a.m.to 11 a.m. Saturday (May 15, 2021) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heather Ausmus to help with expenses and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.