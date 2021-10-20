Theodore Thomas “Ted” Palmer, 89, died at 11:55 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
He was born on May 10, 1932 in Jersey County and was the son of the late, Theodore T. and Helen (Flamm) Palmer.
Ted graduated with the Class of 1950 from Jersey Community High School and went on to serve our country honorably with the United States Navy.
He married Bonnie Sue Pruitt on February 26, 1972 at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville, and together they have shared in many wonderful memories with one another throughout their 49 years of marriage.
He was involved in agriculture his entire life, working with the Oliver Corporation for many years, including Tri County Oliver where he was employed as Manager. Ultimately, he went on to work for Midwest Commodities, where he retired as a Broker.
Following his retirement, Ted enjoyed woodworking and playing golf and was an active member of the Kane Baptist Church, volunteering countless hours and serving in various capacities, including Trustee, for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Palmer of Kane; three sons, John, Paul and Mark Palmer; three step-children, David, Susan and Kelly; as well as very special friends, Frank, Donna and Benjamin DeWitt of Kane and David and Gayle Prough of Jerseyville.
He was preceded in death by father, Theodore Palmer and his mother and step-father, Clarence and Helen Hughes.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Kane Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Kane Baptist Church or to Riverbend Humane Society.
