Thelma Sprong passed away on July 28, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born on July 13, 1941 to the late George and Iona (Wilkinson) Varble. She married Joseph Sprong on April 13, 1962 in Hardin, IL.
Thelma loved flowers, watching hummingbirds, butterflies, and cats. She enjoyed taking car rides with her family and going fishing.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Jeffrey Sprong, James (Tammy Cox) Sprong, and Tina (Randi Kallal) Sprong; four step grandchildren; one great grandchild; two siblings, Hellen Swisher of Jerseyville and Margie Warren of Piasa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by fourteen siblings.
Visitation will take place on Monday August 2, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 2, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, IL.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, American Red Cross, or Family Choice.
