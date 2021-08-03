Terry L. “Frog” Neff, age 58 of White Hall passed away Friday, July 30, 2021at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born July 24, 1963 in White Hall, the son of Gerald Lee Neff and Diane J. Wyatt. He married Valerie Fisher April 18, 1988 in Bowling Green, MO and she survives.
He is also survived by his mother Diane J. Wyatt of White Hall, two daughters, Ashley Neff of Roodhouse and Amy Brower of Oklahoma, a brother, David Neff of Texas, a half sister, Angie Fry of Jacksonville, four half brothers, Scott and Jeff Neff of White Hall, Steven Neff of Murrayville, and Mark Neff of Chatham, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Terry worked for many years at EMI in Jacksonville until the closure. He enjoyed playing slot machines, watching western movies, anything with a ford emblem, hanging out at Scotty’s talking to everyone that came in, and tinkering with lawnmowers, cars or anything that had an engine. He hauled scrap metal for many people in the area. Terry owned and operated his own DJ services for many years. He will be missed by many.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Valerie Neff. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com