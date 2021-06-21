Terry DeWayne Osborne, 71, passed away at 8:43 am, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at University of Chicago Medical Center.
He was born June 22, 1949 in Alton, IL to William Allen and Elva (Madison) Osborne.
Terry worked in the automobile repair industry and owned and operated his own business.
He is survived by his special friend and companion, Jody Mundy; three daughters, Corina Perez and Stormy Johnson, of Oklahoma; Tonya Barrett of Bethalto, one son, Sam Osborne of Oklahoma; four granddaughters, Amanda and Jessica Perez, Heather Saulsberry and Haidyn Hayes; four grandsons, Sebastian Perez, Ozzy Osborne, Jaxten Osborne, and Angel Osborne, four great grandchildren, Armani Barrett, Keith Nelson Jr., Sophia Greenlee, and Hazel Perez; a brother, Allen "Dale" (Judy) Osborne; and one sister, Donna (Woody) Fischesser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carla Hoffman.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangments.
