Tammy Louann Henderson, age 58 of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1963 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Fred and Louise Wyatt Henderson.
She is survived by her companion of 16 years, Bob Shaw of Carrollton, a son Charles “Chuckie” Henderson, two step children, Cody and Katie Shaw both of Carrollton, two brothers, Andy (Grace) Ross of Roodhouse, Kim (Becky) Henderson of Jacksonville, a sister, Shelly Brown of Roodhouse, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Sharlet Crum, Rodney Ross, and Brenna Cornet.
Tammy worked at EMI in Jacksonville until it closed; Hertzberg, then she worked at Reynolds in Jacksonville for 15 years. She enjoyed cooking, canning pickles, traveling, and collecting jewelry. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice in Carrollton. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com