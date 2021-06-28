Sylvia (Dalhaus/Schofield) Crawford, 78, of Taylorville died on June 24, 2021 at Life’s Journey Senior Living in Taylorville.
Born at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on March 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Eileen (Pocock) Dalhaus. They lived in Yuma, AZ during WWII, while her father was in the Army Air Force there. She attended schools in Bluffs, and Winchester, graduating 3rd in her class in 1961. She was confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bluffs.
She married John Schofield on August 9, 1961 and he survives. She is preceded in death by her former husbands Bruce Crawford of Greenfield & Don Hillman of Carrollton. She is survived by her 3 children: Christopher (wife Mary) Schofield of Springfield, Lee (wife Julie) Schofield of Monticello & Laurye (husband Charles) Davis of Greenfield. She leaves 8 grandchildren: Alicia Schofield (husband Ravinder Shankesi), Shawn Wilber, Natalie Stevanus, Landen Stevanus, Jordan Davis (fiancé Katarina Duarte), Kendra Davis (fiancé David Johnson), Chelsea Schofield (deceased), Cassandra Schofield, and Great Grandson Liam Davis.
Sylvia was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester, and later a faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton, where she served as organist, pianist, soloist, and choir member, Church Council Member, Thrivent officer, Secretary, Sunday school teacher, and also worked with Vacation Bible School for many years.
She was active in several communities such as The Carrollton Community Chorus (since 1980), Scouts in White Hall, Carrollton and Greenfield; Band Boosters in North Greene, Music Boosters in Greenfield, Volunteer at Passavant Hospital, Blood Donor, Greene Co. Home Extension, “Celebration Singers” and many other volunteer activities both in Illinois and Florida.
She was employed at Passavant Hospital, LaCrosse Lumber Co., the Greene Co. Circuit Clerk’s Office (15 years) and the Illinois Dept. of Transportation (11 ½ years). She retired from IDOT on Dec. 31, 2002.
Sylvia put God and her family first in her life. She enjoyed singing, sewing, quilting & crafts, genealogy, restoring her Victorian home and landscaping and was a master gardener.
Visitation will be from 10am to 12am, on Thursday July 1, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, (208 7th Street) Carrollton, IL. Funeral services will be conducted immediately after the visitation at the church. A private committal service will be held at a later date at the Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in, or the Greenfield public Library. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time.