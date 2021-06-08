Susan K. Kuhlman – Age 61 of Jacksonville passed away May 18, 2021. Susan was born April 19, 1960, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of George and Barbara (Smith) Ketzbeau. The city of Jacksonville lost a beloved member of the community. A wonderful mother, devoted grandmother, caring aunt and loving sister. These are just a miniscule number of words one can use to describe the person that is and was Susan Kuhlman. She was a bright light for so many.
Someone who would be more than willing to give her last if it meant it would help someone who needed it. She spent her whole life caring for others as a well-known server/waitress at many of the local cafes and restaurants in the area. She also spent a great deal of time running her own foster home where she took in children no matter the age or circumstance. Her kids and her grandchildren were her everything and what always kept her going. She survived by her 3 sons, 2 daughters and 2 step sons, Joseph (Alicia), Tavion, Adrian, Shalaena, Akky’a , Scott and David . Grandchildren: Kyle, Kamren, Kaden, Austen, Seth, Legacy, Eleighauna, Caitlynn, and Theresa. Siblings: Karen Ketzbeau, Vivian Ketzbeau, Mary Raspolic, Kelly (Deanna) Ketzbeau, Kathy Garrett, Debbie (Ron) Atkins, Linda (John) Jarvis, Pam (Tom) Cammidge, Gloria Flanders, Sharon Campta, Shirley Goodwin, and Carol Host. She preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ethel Ketzbeau, Diana Ketzbeau, Ginger Gear, and Bill Ketzbeau. Cremation rights have been accorded.
