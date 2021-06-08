Sue Rigor, 75, of Chapin, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 25, 1945, in Renton, Washington, the daughter of Claude and Agnes Anderson Smith. Sue married Donald E. Rigor on November 24, 1965, in Seattle, Washington, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2006.
Sue is survived by one daughter, Teresia (Mark) Terlecki of Springfield; three grandchildren, Lane Rahe of Chapin, Alek Terlecki of Springfield, and Colton Rigor of Exeter, and two sisters, Pat McDonald of Boise, Idaho, and Shirley Biddinger of Missoula, Montana. She was preceded in death by one son, Shawn Rigor (surviving wife Kim of Exeter).
Sue was a homemaker and had worked at Barber Florist for several years and as a home health aide. She was a longtime member of Chapin Christian Church. Sue loved reading, being outdoors, and camping with her husband at Lake Jacksonville. She contributed countless hours to supporting veterans and worked alongside her husband Don on Operation Christmas Spirit. She loved her family and cherished her grandbabies.
The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Public Library or Disabled American Veterans. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.