Steven P. Rider, 71, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born, July 9, 1949, in Gumbo, MO, the son of Jesse and Virginia Young Rider. He married Lillian M. Beauchamp, May 26, 2005.
Surviving is wife, Lillian of Jacksonville; daughters, Paula (Tim) Scranton of Griggsville, Sherry Yunghans of Austin, TX and Stephanie Blea of Albuquerque, NM; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Judy Guthrie of Milton, Byron Woodson of AL and Roger Pleitez of CA; several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steven enjoyed sports, especially golfing and bowling.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
