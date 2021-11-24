Surviving is wife, Marsha of Jacksonville; children, Jessica (Jarrod) Fairchild of Rochester, Britton (Franci) Sweetin of Jacksonville, Jordan (Claire) Sweetin of Murrayville and Alexa (fiancé, Johnathan Pattie) Warning of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Carlee Fairchild, Abigail Jones, Braxton Sweetin, Briar Sweetin, Easton Sweetin, Callen Sweetin, Holden Sweetin and on the way baby, Elizabeth Fairchild; siblings, Cheri Sweetin, Faye Wahlsmith, Sue Scranton, Loretta Boots, Annette Seaton, Leslie Boots, John Boots and Jennifer Ridder and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by biological father, Dallas Sweetin and sister, Rhonda Sweetin.
Steven was employed by Western Illinois Correctional Center for many years. He enjoyed fishing, junking and motorcycle riding. Family meant everything to him and his grandchildren were his great joy.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a college fund for Steve’s grandchildren c/o Marsha Sweetin.
