Steven Hill

Steven Matthew “Mountain Man” Hill, 61, died at 2:21 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville.
He was born on December 22, 1961 in Jerseyville, the son of Robert and Karen Sue (Shanks) Hill.
Steven grew up in Grafton and later enlisted with the United States Army, serving our country honorably.
He was employed with Ford Motor Company at their plants in Saint Louis, Kansas City and ultimately Louisville, Kentucky, where he retired as a Forklift Operator in 2020, after 20 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and traveling on his motorcycle as often as he could.
His family was very important to him, and he treasured each and every moment he was able to share with them all, most especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his parents, Bob and Sue Hill of Grafton; five children, Tim Hill of Jerseyville, Ashley (Don) Farley of Springfield, April Hill of Springfield, Katie Hill and her companion, Tony Baze of Jerseyville and Keith (Charlotte) Hill of Radcliff, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Tailer, Lexi, Levi, Madilyn, Bryon, Nathan and Everett; a sister, Rhonda DeSherlia of Jerseyville; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Randolph “Rudy” and Marie Hill of Jerseyville.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Randolph Burl and Josephine Hill; maternal grandparents, Robert and Velma Shanks; as well as a brother in-law, Charlie DeSherlia.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Diabetes Assocation, in care of the funeral home.
