Steven Angel

Steven Lee Angel, 65, died at 12:20 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a five week battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on November 4, 1957, one of two children born to Francis and Marie (Henderson) Angel.
He graduated in 1975 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and began his employment with Wells-Norris and later Tri County FS. He then accepted a position with Mundy Lumber Company until it was purchased by RP Lumber. He remained with RP as a yard foreman, retiring in November 2022.
Steve enjoyed deer hunting and spending precious time with his family. His most recent adventure took him to Tennessee, acquiring a trophy Dall Ram.
He married the former Kelli Holmes on September 15, 1984 at the Assembly of God in Carrollton, and together their marriage was blessed with 38 years of memories and the blessings of their two children.
Surviving are his wife, Kelli Angel of Carrollton; a daughter and son in-law, Chelsea and Darren Bierman of Carrollton; a son and daughter in-law, Parker and Maria Angel of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Reese and Boyd Bierman; a sister, Shari Zenner of Pittsfield; his mother in-law, Mary Sue Holmes of Carrollton; a sister in-law and brother in-law, Kollette and Mark Shade of Carrollton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in-law, Harold Holmes and a brother in-law, Daniel Zenner.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Adam Smith will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to his family for a memorial to be designated at a later date.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.