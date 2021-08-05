Shiryl Ann Cranford, 77, of Hamel, IL, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Wed. Aug. 4, 2021 at Anderson Hospital ER in Maryville, IL.
She was born June 25, 1944 in Steele, MO to the late Dewey & Ruth (Moore) Garner.
She and Larry E. Cranford were married July 23, 1991 in TN. He survives in Hamel.
Shiryl retired from State Farm Insurance. She loved to read and especially loved her granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: Bill (Trisha) Vorachek of Edwardsville, IL; daughter: Teresa (Kevin) Franko of Granite City, IL; 2 grandchildren: Bailey & Hannah Vorachek; 2 sisters: Phyllis Laster of Granite City and Susie (Bob) Eyster of Kansas City, MO; and a brother: David (Rhonda) Garner of Mt. Zion, IL.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harold and Eddie Garner.
Committal services will be at Noon Tues. Aug. 10, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
