Shirley Marie Wright, nee Lewis, of Golden Eagle IL, passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2021, at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 2nd, 1931, to Eugene and Areta Lewis of St. Clair MO. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Glenn, and her sister, Helen Dilks. She is also survived by her daughters and son, Debra Jordan (Michael), Diana Wright, Beverly Golden, and Keith Wright (Julie), 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Shirley was smart, beautiful, brave, and adventurous. She was a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, skilled seamstress, avid bowler, and world traveler. She loved her family, crossword puzzles, Las Vegas, cruises, and everything that sparkles.
Her memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Hardin IL on Sunday, August 22nd at 11:00 A.M.
