Shirley Mae (Burger) Ratliff, 70, of White Hall died on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Born in Carrollton on June 7, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Esther Baker Burger.
She is survived by her sisters: Bonna Bartz of Jacksonville, Brenda Young of Virden, brothers: Michael Burger of Nortonville and Kevin Burger of Carrollton.
Shirley attended Believers Baptist Church near Carrollton. She loved embroidery, bingo, word seek, her church and coloring.
She was a kind, gentle spirit.
Graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 13, 2021 at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.