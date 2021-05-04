Shirley Katherine Boente, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday evening, May 2, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville, IL. Shirley was born on December 1, 1934 to John James and Mary Agnes (Garrigan) Moore in Springfield, MO. She married Lawrence M. Boente on January 21, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlinville. Shirley and Larry were married for 60 years. Shirley grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She went to Immaculate Conception Elementary School and then she attended St. Scholastica all girls catholic high school. She graduated in 1952. She then attended St. Louis University's nursing school and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Shirley worked as a registered nurse in St. Louis. In Carlinville, Shirley was very involved in the community. She served at Carlinville Hospital as a hospice volunteer, 30 years on the board (1980-2010) and as a member of the auxiliary. Shirley and Larry were instrumental in the planning and development of the new Carlinville Area Hospital. Shirley quietly instilled her volunteer spirit in her family. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. Each grandchild had a special relationship with her. Shirley and Larry so enjoyed attending their grandchildren's events and generally spending time with them. She enjoyed reading and was a whiz at crossword puzzles. Shirley was a lifelong member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Church and supported the various ministries within our Catholic church. She was very passionate about her Catholic faith. Shirley's strongest qualities were her grace, strength and perseverance. Shirley is survived by her husband Larry Boente of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Julie (Steve Hunt) Boente of Carlinville, IL; son, Greg (Regina) Boente of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Kris (Laurence Janssen Jr.) Boente of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Paula (Andrew) Hulin of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Leah (Chad Marschik) Boente of Springfield, IL; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jean Bradburn, her brother James Moore Jr. and her grandson, Luke Boente. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, IL. Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 am with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will take place in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville, IL. Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Library, Carlinville Area Hospital or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Boente, please visit Tribute Store
