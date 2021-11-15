Shirley Jean Johnson age 85, passed surrounded by loved ones, November 2nd 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 8th 1936 to the late James Maple and Hazel Thompson.
From a young age she forged a reputation for herself as dependable and hardworking. Although she worked numerous jobs, her most memorable ones were bar tending at the Jerseyville IL VFW and as a laundry aide at Delmar Gardens North where she retired at the age of 78, after 21 years of service. She enjoyed country music and spent many Saturday evenings dancing with her friends. Her favorite past times included playing BINGO and cheering for her beloved St Louis Cardinals.
She married Roscoe “Jack” Gibson, August 18th 2019, although their time together was brief, she loved him dearly before his passing March 14th, 2020. They could always be found, rocking on their front porch in Carrollton IL, listening to country music.
Surviving are her children, Glenda Crull of Alton IL, Karen (Michael) Murray of Otterville IL, Tim Johnson of Sylmar Ca, Tammie Johnson of Centralia IL, Jackie Beasley of Jerseyville IL., a son-in-law Randy Murray of Otterville IL, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Verna (Perry) Ontis of Fieldon IL. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by, a son Carl Johnson, a daughter Nancy Murray, two grandsons Matthew Crull and Scott Johnson, a sister Edna Farris, a brother Raymond Thompson, and stepfather Russel Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at Gress Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Hardin IL, Saturday, November 13th 2021, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
