JERSEYVILLE - Shirley Ann (Varble) Ruyle, 77, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at SSM Health St. Joseph - St. Charles.
Surviving are her husband: Clifford Ruyle of Jerseyville
Two sons:
Allen Ruyle of San Diego, CA
Scott (Toni) Ruyle of Racine, WI
4 grandchildren; five great grandchildren
3 Sisters:
Donna Pickett of Jerseyville
Lena Markham of Otterville
Karen (Greg) Short of Jerseyville
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.
Burial will follow at Kemper Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Restore Network