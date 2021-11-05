Sheryl A. Overby, 72, died on Tuesday Nov.2, 2021 Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville.
Born in White Hall on Nov. 2, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Richard and Madeline (Mathews) Suttles.
Surviving are her daughters: Jody (wife Holly Craig) Edwards of Ft. Wayne, IN and Crystal (Husband Jeff) Jones of Rushville, IL, grandchildren: Jayden Edwards, Nichole (fiance Jason Cook) Jones, Ashley (husband Travis) Lazzell, Josie ( husband Chris) Hendy, Emily (husband Addison) Ahart, Garett (wife Kirsten) French, Wyatt (fiancé Bailey Smith) Jones, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, a sister: Lois (husband David) Hillman of White Hall, and a brother: Richard Allen Suttles of Jerseyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sheryl worked for many years at EMI (Capitol Records) in Jacksonville. She loved Bingo and watching crime shows on TV. She also loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorial service will be held immediately following the visiting period. Private family burial will follow the service. Donations may be made to Mandy’s Whine and Bark. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.