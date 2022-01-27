Sharon Teney

Sharon Louise (Ament) Freshour Teney, 76, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care in Jerseyville.
She was born on January 11, 1946 in Alton to the late Theodore and Violet (Fisher) Ament.
Sharon spent her early years residing in Missouri, prior to her family settling in Illinois. Upon her graduation from High School, she enlisted with the United States Army and was medically discharged.
Sharon worked various occupations throughout her life, primarily as a cook in the hospitality industry.
She married Frank Floyd Teney on December 11, 2015 at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Although their time was far too brief, they shared in many wonderful memories together prior to Frank’s death on November 21, 2017.
Sharon lived a life of simplicity, and found enjoyment in spending time with her family, most especially her nieces and their families, whom she considered her own.
Surviving are two sisters, Donna Dirksmeyer of Jerseyville and Linda Cox; a brother, Bobby Height of Mississippi; three nieces and their families, Tammy Lyming of Jerseyville, Connie Dirksmeyer of Jerseyville and Shantel Woolsey of Otterville.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Critchfield Sims.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Fidelity.
