Sharon K. Ward, 69, of Ashland passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield. She was born, June 11, 1952, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Ivan and Goldia Buchannan VanBebber. She married, Edward L. Ward, Nov. 29, 1970.
Surviving is husband, Edward of Ashland; daughters, Jennifer (Wes) Lawson of Jacksonville and Mindy (Ken) Ellis of Ozark, MO; grandchildren, Samantha Lawson, Nic Lawson, Christian Ellis, Ryan Ellis and Addison Ellis; siblings, Bob (Sharon) VanBebber, Ruth (David) Meyer and Richard (Alice) VanBebber and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Wanda (surviving husband, Don) Grinkey and Ed (surviving wife, Carolyn) VanBebber.
Sharon attended the First Christian Church in Jacksonville. Her grandchildren and her church were her whole life.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment at Diamond Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church Building Fund or St. Jude’s.
