Sandra K. Bettis, age 75, of Carlinville, Il. and formerly Hettick, Il. died Monday afternoon (April 5, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
She was born June 13, 1945 in Girard, IL. daughter of the late James Allen and Sina Elizabeth VanDyke Robinson.
She married Donald Bettis on July 14, 1964 in rural Palmyra, Il. and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Traci Damm of Gillespie, Il. and Robin Fones of Chatham, Il.; a son, Chad Bettis (Allison) of Springfield, Il.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Broaddus (Danny) of Southgate, MI., and Barbara Cole (Bud) of Jacksonville, Il.; brothers, Michael Robinson (Elaine) of Chatham, Il., and Norman Robinson of Virden, Il.; half-brother, Vernon Thario (Katrinka) of Deleon, Tx.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Evelyn Clevenger, Lois Jennings and a sister at birth; and a half -brother, Marvin Thario.
Sandra cooked for many years at Pleasant Hill Nursing Home in Girard, Il. and later for Silver Strands in Palmyra, Il. She loved to read the bible at home. Sandra loved country music and was an avid fan of Billy Crash Craddock. She enjoyed her family and loved cooking for them all when she was able.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday (April 9, 2021) at Gilead Cemetery in Hettick, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St. Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.