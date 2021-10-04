Samuel Aaron (Sammy) Bush, 19, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home in White Hall, Illinois. He was born on May 18, 2002 in Chicago, Illinois.
Surviving are his father Chuck Bush of White Hall, brothers Kevin Bush of Jacksonville, Erik (Ali) Bush of Normal, Todd (Jen) Bush of Phoenix, Arizona, Jesse (Crystal) Hoots of Roodhouse, sisters Abbie Bush of Jacksonville, Carrie (Urban) Gaxiola of Swansea, Kelly (Paul) Summers of Roodhouse, Brittney (Brent) Mann of Phoenix, Stacy Bush of Phoenix, and Presley (Josh) Daley of Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sue Taylor-Bush, and brother Travis Hoots, U.S.M.C.
Sammy loved school. He especially loved to participate in Unified basketball and attending sporting events. He and his sister, Abbie, were not only involved in school sports at North Greene High School, but they participated in Upwards sporting events. He loved being active and loved the energy of the crowds cheering and the camaraderie with his teammates. Sammy’s classmates voted him North Greene Homecoming King for 2019, and he was one proud young man of that accomplishment! His infectious charm and friendliness won him this position unanimously, and we still have the memory of him running onto the field when the court was called and the excitement we all felt when he was crowned king.
Sam was a lifelong member of Gentle Shepherd Fellowship in White Hall. He loved to worship and sing songs of praise and he had a gift for knowing when someone was in need of his prayers. We believe Sammy and our Heavenly Father had a very special connection. Sam’s sensitivity to the hearts of others caused a lot of loads to be lightened and hearts to be endeared to the fact that they were loved by Sammy. He was simply a vessel of God’s love.
Sammy was gifted with the knack of not knowing a stranger. You were either "big dog," "buddy” or both. He loved so purely and didn’t hold a grudge. The things most important to Sammy were Jesus, his dad and sister, Abbie, a multitude of other brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. If you knew Sammy, you knew pure love. We are all going to miss him terribly but are grateful for the imprint he left on our hearts and lives.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at Gentle Shepherd Fellowship in White Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sammy’s name will be placed in a scholarship fund for a North Greene High School graduating Senior planning on entering the special education field. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting with the arrangements.