Rusty Eugene Plackett, age 56 of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 7, 1964 in Emden, the son of John and Katherine Powell Plackett.
He is survived by his children, Aaron Plackett of San Jose, David Plackett of Mason City, Matthew Plackett of San Jose , and Zachary Plackett of Jacksonville, two grandchildren, Alexis and Brayden Plackett, four brothers, John Plackett Jr. and Terry Plackett both of White Hall, Rodney Plackett of Jacksonville, and Billy Plackett of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Kay Jones.
Rusty played in the band Invoice for over 20 years. He also won a contest which allowed him to perform in Nashville. He enjoyed singing and woodworking. Rusty was a devoted follower of Christ. His greatest enjoyment was singing in the church choir.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday July 2, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Westfair Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com