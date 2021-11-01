Rudolf Jan “Rudy” Zuiderveld, 75, of Jacksonville, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. He was born November 26, 1945, in Groningen, The Netherlands, the son of Ralph and Catharina Kruger Zuiderveld. He married Sharon DeWind on August 10, 1968, at the Bethany Christian Reformed Church in Bellflower, California, and she survives.
He is also survived by three sons, Nicholas (Krissy Gilhooly) Zuiderveld of Denver, Colorado, Loren (Anne Polick) Zuiderveld of Chicago, and Mark Zuiderveld of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Silas, Van, Ted, Ella, and Renya; and one sister, Glenda (Peter) Veltman of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Rudy earned his AB degree from Calvin College in 1967 and, after being drafted, served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-71. Following his discharge, Rudy earned his Master of Music degree from the University of Michigan in 1972 and eventually earned his Doctor of Music degree from the University of Iowa in 1978. He served as an instructor at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, and assistant professor at Southwest State University in Marshall, Minnesota, before moving his family to Jacksonville in 1980. He served in the Music Department at Illinois College in Jacksonville from 1980 until his retirement as Chair of the Music Department in 2010.
Rudy was a popular figure on the Illinois College campus as a professor, organist, colleague, and friend to so many students. He served on the board of directors for the McGaw Fine Arts Series on the campus for many years and was a member of the American Guild of Organists and Pi Kappa Lamda. In addition, he served as organist for First Presbyterian Church in Springfield for 30 years and was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.