Ruby Mae (Wyatt) Whorten, age 97 of White Hall went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 25, 1924 in Athensville, the daughter of Charles and Oma “Jane” Dyer Wyatt. She married Murl Dean “Bud” Whorten in 1950 and later divorced.
She is survived by a daughter, Desnee Ford of Barrow, three sons, Gary (Rosemary) Whorten of Carrollton, Richard Whorten of White Hall, Jerry Whorten of Mt. Sterling; her grandchildren , Chris (Denorah) Cornell, Steven (Kari) Bagent-Whorten, Christa (Craig) Hill, and Misty Castleberry; ten great grandchildren, Mariah, Kaylin, Charity, Kameron, and Elizabeth Cornell, Leanne, Gavin, and Morgan Bagent-Whorten, Becklyn and Waylon Hill; three step grandchildren, Chris (Trish) Ford, Tony (Stephanie Crain) Ford, and Nick Ford, five step great grandchildren, Tristen, Annika, Zaiden, Brynlee, and Emerick Ford, and two brothers, Jerry Wyatt of White Hall and Dean (Janice) Wyatt of Roodhouse. Ruby had numerous extended family too many to mention. She had a special caretaker, Wanda Hall. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Cornell, her son-in-law, Dale Ford, three sister, Robin Wyatt, Bernice Hill, and Nita Wyatt, and five brothers, R. Stanford, Duane, Wade, Adrian and Paul Wyatt,
Ruby worked for the County Poor Farm in Carrollton, Olin, and then Mobile Chemical in Jacksonville retiring after 24 years. After retiring she enjoyed traveling and taking several bus trips with family and friends to Tunica, MS. She enjoyed playing BINGO, Canasta, sitting on the front porch, but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the White Hall First Baptist Church.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Richwood’s Cemetery east of Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials may be made to meals on wheels program. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com