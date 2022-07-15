Roy Jacobs Sr, 75, left his earthly home, peacefully, July 14th, 2022, to hunt and fish for the rest of eternity.
On February 17, 1947, Roy Jacobs Sr, “Papa”, son of Lester (Bud) and Geneive (Baecht)
Jacobs was born. The minute he was born, he lived and breathed life on the farm, it was his
whole life and he loved it that way. When he married Patricia Baltisberger on April 20th,1968 his
farm and family grew with their children Roy Jr and Angela who he was so proud of. He would
sit in the office looking out the window at everything his children accomplished, and it filled him
with love, pride, and joy.
The scene out the window sill is filled with past and present memories of his life that was loved.
Out the window is where he would come back after his successful hunting and fishing trips and
proudly show his family. It was where him and Pat would come home to after a night of dancing
and horse races. It was where he and his family began selling peaches under the shade tree
and where he parked his beloved ranger. It was where his grandchildren grew up and where
they continue to come home to. Looking in and out of that window is the pride and joy of Roy
Sr.’s life. His greatest accomplishment, above all, was his family. He loved his grandchildren so
much, telling anyone and everyone about them, especially with his favorite Wednesday night
bingo buddies. He was one of a kind and his loud laugh, goofy smile, and big hugs will be
missed tremendously. Life will never be the same.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents and sister Charlotte.
Roy Sr. is survived by his wife, Patricia of 54 years, his son and daughter in law, Roy Jr and
Jamie Jacobs; a daughter and son in law, Angela and Robert LaMarsh; and six grandchildren,
Logan, Kendra, Macy, Jake, Jerica, and Grant.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL.
Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, IL.
Memorials may be made to Calhoun Ambulance.
