Beloved brother and uncle, Roy Dewitt Marlow III “RD”, 71, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ quite unexpectedly, Friday, March 25, 2022 from his home in Hardin, IL that he shared with his father Roy D. Marlow II for the past 11 years. Roy Sr. died only 3 months ago, December 2021.
RD was a 1968 graduate of Roxana high school and retired from St. Louis County Library.
RD was born August 1, 1950 to the late Roy D. Marlow II and Doris (Holland) Marlow in St. Louis, MO. He leaves his sister, Sherry (Marlow) Fulcher; nephews, Thomas, John, and Benjamin Fulcher; nieces, Stacey (Fulcher) Santiago and Shauna Plewes; step brothers, Dennis and Michael Funk; step sister, Nancy (Funk) Johnson; 18 great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joy (Marlow) Naples; step mother, Thelma (Funk) Marlow; step father, Kenneth Childers; and step sister, Merilee Markle.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Baptist Church.
Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com