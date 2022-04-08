Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.