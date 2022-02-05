Rosemary E. (Swan) Johnson, 85, of Hardin, IL passed away on January 31,
2022, surrounded by family. She was born on October 7, 1936 to the late James
and Dorothy (Sprong) Swan of Hardin, one of eleven children. She married Ellis
“Blue” Johnson of Batchtown on March 5, 1952 and together, they had ten
children.
She was preceded in death in by her husband Blue, 4 brothers, three sons:
Christopher “Steve”, David, & Charles “Andy”, and one granddaughter, Karmen.
Rosemary enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, feeding all types of
birds- especially hummingbirds, reading, crocheting, and making homemade
donuts and divinity candy.
She is survived by her children: Mike Johnson, Dennis Johnson (Robin),
Daniel Johnson, and Lisa Breden (Ross Swedenhjelm) all of Kampsville, Marty
Johnson (Christina) of Hardin, Janice Clore (Shane) of Hamburg, and Barbara
Meyer of East Alton.
Also surviving are 6 siblings, 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 4
great-great grandchildren, and countless extended family members.
A prayer service will be held at 3:45 PM on Tuesday, February 8 at Hanks-
Gress Funeral Home in Hardin, followed by visitation from 4-7 PM. Funeral mass
will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 10 AM at St. Norbert Church in Hardin,
with burial at St. Norbert Cemetery immediately to follow. A post-burial meal will
be held at the Hardin KC Hall.
Memorials may be made to the family or to the charity of one’s choice.
