Rose A. Wilkinson, 72, of Jerseyville, died at 11:20 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at her residence.
Surviving are:
Four Children: Joy Stemmler of Jerseyville
Christi Bright of Brighton
Tony Wilkinson of Jerseyville
Andy Wilkinson of Jerseyville
13 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandson
Two Sisters: Marie Trask of Jerseyville
Sandra Maher of Jerseyville
Brother: Joseph Sagez of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a Rosary Recitation at 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.