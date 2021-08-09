wilkinson.jpeg

Rose A. Wilkinson, 72, of Jerseyville, died at 11:20 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at her residence.

Surviving are:

Four Children:      Joy Stemmler of Jerseyville

                             Christi Bright of Brighton

                             Tony Wilkinson of Jerseyville

                             Andy Wilkinson of Jerseyville

13 Grandchildren      1 Great Grandson

Two Sisters:              Marie Trask of Jerseyville

                                 Sandra Maher of Jerseyville

Brother:                Joseph Sagez of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a Rosary Recitation at 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.

Load comments