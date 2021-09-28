Roscoe Bettis, age 93, of Hettick, Il. died Saturday afternoon (September 25, 2021) at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Illinois.
He was born January 27, 1928 in Virden, Il. son of the late George Orval and Rebecca Mae Hays Bettis.
He married Joyce Ralston on March 26, 1948 in Carlinville, Il. and she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sandra Kay Houchens (Bill) of Springfield, Il., Kathy Ann Arnett (Rick) of Hettick, Il. and Teresa Jane Clark of Sulphur Springs, Ark., Il.; three sons, Larry Dale Bettis (Bonnie) of Rushville, Il., Gary Dean Bettis (Mary) of Palmyra, Il. and Ricky Dee Bettis (Dawn) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Harvey Bettis of Carlinville, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Mindy Ann Clark; a great-grandson, Laikyn; sisters, Helen Edwards, Etta Rae Dibler, Iva Simpson; and one brother, Roy Bettis
Mr. Bettis farmed many years in rural Palmyra. He loved listening to blue grass music and would travel to many festivals with his wife.
The family will host graveside services 10 a.m. Friday (October 1, 2021) at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, Il. Stults-Neece Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In leiu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hettick Community Center c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.