Ronald Shelton

Ronald “Ronnie” Albert Shelton, 79, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away the morning of Monday, July 25, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.
He was born April 8, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Albert W. and Fern D. (Lough) Shelton.
Ronnie attended Macoupin County Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) and recently was enjoying his time living as a resident at Oakbrook in Carlinville. For 20 years he worked as a laundry sorter for Morgan Systems and in his free time could be found playing checkers or cards. He always looked forward to fishing trips and visits with his family and will be dearly missed by his sister, Frances Albert, of Shipman, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fern Albert and a brother-in-law, Les Albert.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Friedens Evangelical Cemetery in Troy, Illinois.
Memorials in Ronnie’s name may be made to MCDD or Plainview Baptist Church.
