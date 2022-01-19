CARROLLTON – Ronald “Ronnie” William Hansen, 71, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Surviving are his mother:
Rosalie "Sissi" Hansen of Jerseyville
3 Daughters and their spouses:
Melissa and Charles Schamadeke of Springfield
Dawn and Brian Ricklefs of Jerseyville
Wendy and Matt Vahle of Oxford, Mississippi
6 grandchildren
Sister and brother in-law:
Mary and Paul Bartlett of Brighton
4 brothers and their spouses:
David and Paula Hansen of Jerseyville
Mike "Roundman" and Joann Hansen of Las Vegas, NV
James Hansen of Springfield
Private services were held at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Gifts of remembrance may be directed to the American Legion Post 492 Scholarship Fund and Protecting Animal Welfare Society “PAWS” of Jacksonville.