Ronald Marvin Baalman, 79, of Meppen, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a long, quiet battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was born in Meppen, IL on August 28, 1942, the only child of Albert and Mary "Veronica" (Siemer) Baalman.
He married Judith Elaine Eberlin on September 15, 1962 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels, IL and she survives.
A loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, nephew and friend, he was a lifelong farmer who was meticulous and took great pride in the crops he put in and harvested. He loved traveling with his wife, watching his grandchildren play sports, watching westerns and listening to country music.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen, a member of the South Calhoun Knights of Columbus Council #7727 and a retired member of the Richwoods Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Craig (Lois) Baalman of Jerseyville, Mark (Robin) Baalman of Meppen, Kelly (Tim) Bick of Batchtown and Chad Baalman of St. Peters, Mo. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nathan (Jen) Bick, Trent (Lauren) Bick, Beth (Jeremiah) Buerke, Emily Baalman, Lucas Baalman, David (Abby) Baalman, Jason (Morgan) Baalman and Mary Baalman and three great grandchildren, Jackson Buerke, Sophie Buerke and Abel Baalman, with another expected to arrive in October.
Visitation is private. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 6 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Meppen.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery, St. Mary School in Brussels or family choice.
