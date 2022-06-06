Ronald George Kirchner, 78, of Carrollton, passed away at 9:52 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 21, 1943, in Alton to the late Robert James and Viola Alice (Bowker) Kirchner.
He married Linda Bailey on June 18, 2016. She survives.
Ronald served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic and carpenter by trade and enjoyed mowing his grass and taking care of his flower beds.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; five daughters Rhonda Kirchner, Melinda Kirchner (Ramone Fargus), Melody (Chris) Allen, Joy Kirchner, and Annamarie (Troy) Parish; three sons Robert Kirchner, Shane Wolfe, and Wayne Wolfe; numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister Ida (Rick) Cox; three brothers Jim (Shirley) Kirchner, Eldon (Joan) Kirchner, and Marvin (Arlene) Kirchner.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola; two sons Ronald Kirchner and Ricky Kirchner.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at Noon on Friday, June 10, 2022, at White Hall Pentecostal Church.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Memorials may be made to White Hall Pentecostal Church.
