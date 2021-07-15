Ronald Dean Martin, age 83 of Roodhouse passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 10, 1937 in White Hall, the son of Charles W. “Bill” and Marie Elizabeth Vinyard Martin. He married Carol Hayes June 18, 1966 in Roodhouse and she survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Julie Ellen Martin of Roodhouse, two grandchildren, Ellen (Bob Castleberry) Boukhtin of Bremerton, WA and Carrie (Robert Edwards) Wyman of Waverly, three great grandchildren, Annabelle Thacker, Martin and Mason Edwards, a brother, Danny (Mary) Martin of Colterville, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and William Reilly.
Ron graduated from Roodhouse High School in 1955, WIU in 1959 with a Bachelors and U of IS in 1979 with a Masters in education. He taught school in Roodhouse Jr. & Sr. high from 1959-1963, Champaign from 1963-1964, North Greene from 1964-1994 and then the Greene County Work Camp from 1994-2002. Ron and Carol owned and operated Rimbey’s Flower Shop in Roodhouse from 1969-1974. He also farmed in the White Hall area for many years. During his teaching career he taught English, French, and math. Ron served as past president and current member of the Fernwood Cemetery Board, Roodhouse Public Library Board, Roodhouse Savings and Loan Bank, Meals on Wheels, Secretary and member of the Roodhouse Fire Protection District Board for 26 years, former Greene County Election Judge, and past President of the Roodhouse Alumni. Ron was a very religious man; he loved his experience at Cursilo in Quincy and attending various Bible studies. He faithfully read his devotions every day. Ron loved his family and extended family very much. He enjoyed it when people stopped by and nobody left hungry. He touched so many lives in the education field. Ron was awarded Educator of the year at Greene County IIP in 1996, most inspirational teacher award from WIU, and Roodhouse Alumni Award. Nothing pleased him more than seeing former students and sharing remembrances. Many recited their prepositions to him and he loved it. He had a fabulous memory and never ceased to amaze us with his stories from the past. He was a walking encyclopedia for the Fernwood Cemetery and Roodhouse history.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall with burial to follow in Fernwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11: 00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the North Greene Food Pantry or Fernwood Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com