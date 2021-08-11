Ronald D. “Dean” Howard, 84, of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Passavant Hospital. He was born, Oct. 11, 1936, the son of Buell and Evelyn Clanton Howard. He married Opal E. “Betty” Colvin, June 1, 1962, in Glasgow.
Surviving is wife, Betty Howard of Glasgow; sons, Ron (Tina) Howard of Jacksonville, Randy (Diane) Howard of Winchester and Mike (Geraldine) Howard of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Jessica (William Finch Jr.) Howard, Michael Paul Howard, Cassie Howard, Bethany Howard, Jarrod Howard, Sarah Mayhaw and Erica Miller; great grandchildren, Brindan Graham, Sawyer Finch, Adalyn Finch, Kaleb Finch, Dalen Hill, Caleb Hill, Elise Williams and Kalvin Smith and siblings, Larry (Jeanne) Howard of Barry, Earl (Janice) Howard of Bloomfield, IA, Linda (Richard) Sipes of Clayton, Annie (deceased husband, Steve) Balcom of Winchester and Lorna (Art) Monroe of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by siblings, Donnie Howard, Merle (surviving wife, Debbie) Howard, Lucille Savage and Carolyn Hester.
Dean was a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church, Prairie Land and Winchester American Legion. Dean was the mayor of Glasgow at one time, and he was involved with the annual Alsey and Glasgow picnics. Dean was a mechanic by trade. In hi searly years, he worked for Hillview Drainage District, Freesen Brothers, Schafer and Cox Bulldozing, the S and H Sand and Gravel Pit, then ran his own garage in Alsey. He last worked for the State of Illinois Dept. of Transportation in Springfield, retiring in 1999. After retirement, he started refurbishing old tractors and working on lawnmowers at home. In his later years, he became good friends with his neighbors, Troy Scoggins, Donna Large and Dusty Gauges that helped him tremendously.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. Memorials are suggested to the family c/o for funeral expenses.
