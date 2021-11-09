Surviving are parents, Lowell and Barbara Sparks of Winchester; sisters, Shirley (Steve) Butler of Baylis and Amy (Donnie) Jones of Winchester; nephew, Justin Harris of Jacksonville; niece, Elizabeth (Andy) Gourley and 5 great nephews, Zachary Harris, Ian Harris, Derrick King, Benjamin Kin and Steven Gourley. He was preceded in death by brother, Kevin Wayne Sparks.
He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, hunting and arrow heads.
A funeral service will be held, 1:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The Winchester EMS.
